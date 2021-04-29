Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,657.00

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3,657.00 and last traded at $3,623.64, with a volume of 337072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,458.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,210.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

