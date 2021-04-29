Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 2,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,468,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,210.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

