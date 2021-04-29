Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $13.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $13.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $16.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,458.50 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,210.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.