AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 2.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

