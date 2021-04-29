AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $12,233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,851. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

