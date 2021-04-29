AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 157 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 763,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,385. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

