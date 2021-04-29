Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.49-4.62 EPS.

MO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 11,538,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,013. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

