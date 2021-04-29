Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

