Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 400,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 198.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

