Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

