Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,394.50.

GOOGL stock traded up $41.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,400.36. 71,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

