Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,394.50.

GOOGL traded up $28.28 on Wednesday, reaching $2,387.32. 54,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

