Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,898.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

