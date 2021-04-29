Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $15.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $15.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $16.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $64.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $94.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $111.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $129.91 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.