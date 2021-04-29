Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.74 million.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ALNY stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 3,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,743. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.81.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.