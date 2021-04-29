Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.74 million.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.81.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.69. 3,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,743. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

