Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

