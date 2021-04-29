ALLETE (ALE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.