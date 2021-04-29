Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ALGM opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
