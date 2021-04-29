Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGM opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

