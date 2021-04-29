Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 1,059,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,546. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

