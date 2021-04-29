Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

