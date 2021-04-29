Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $715.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $693.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $735.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.54.

Shares of ALGN opened at $641.93 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

