Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $613.36 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,296,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

