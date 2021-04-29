Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $604.34. 1,262,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.69.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

