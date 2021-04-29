Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Reduced by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.92. The firm has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

