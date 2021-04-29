Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Adrian Chamberlain Buys 14,380 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) insider Adrian Chamberlain acquired 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.29. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

