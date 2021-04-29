Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,117,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,210.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

