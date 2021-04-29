Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $740,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
