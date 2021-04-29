Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $740,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

