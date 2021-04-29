Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 149,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,480. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $613.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.