Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $200.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.26.

ALB opened at $169.40 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

