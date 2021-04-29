Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.