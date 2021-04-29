Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) vs. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Head to Head Survey

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.11 million ($0.93) -2.46 Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,218.10 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -8.78

Akari Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akari Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akari Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 14 0 2.74

Akari Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.34%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $90.32, indicating a potential upside of 118.42%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -880.38% -161.52% Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32%

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

