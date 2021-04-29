Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE APD opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

