Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $510.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.12 million and the lowest is $509.64 million. Air Lease reported sales of $511.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 4,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,137. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

