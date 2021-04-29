AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.43. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,635. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

