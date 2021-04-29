Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

