Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of ADVM traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 535,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,329. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

