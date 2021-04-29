AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.57

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 6119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $4,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after buying an additional 172,910 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

