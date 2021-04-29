Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
