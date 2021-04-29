Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

