ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.64.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $167.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

