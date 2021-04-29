Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-3.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 323,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

