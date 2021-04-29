Aditus Price Hits $0.0007 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Aditus has a market capitalization of $171,579.11 and $89,011.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.88 or 0.00815216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

