adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

adidas stock opened at €258.85 ($304.53) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.77.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

