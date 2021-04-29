adidas (FRA:ADS) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €258.85 ($304.53) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €276.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €280.77.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.