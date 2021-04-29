ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACVA. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

