ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $34.53 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

