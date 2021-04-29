Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

