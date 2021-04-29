Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.