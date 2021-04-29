Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The stock has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

