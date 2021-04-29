Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abiomed updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Abiomed stock traded down $27.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.99. 19,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,729. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.59. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

